New Gisele Bündchen Costa Rica Photo Emerges After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen was all smiles in Costa Rica Monday on the heels of her high-profile divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Bündchen reportedly had lunch with her children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — whom she shares with Brady. She was pictured wearing a low-cut crop top with a makeup free face, per the New York Post. Brady and Bündchen share a property in Costa Rica, a spot she likes to vacation with the kids. She is expected to make that property abode, while Brady will likely get the pair’s $17 million mansion under construction on Miami’s Indian Creek Island.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spend together,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. [We] will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Prenup Revealed: Report

Both Brady and Bündchen had a pretty good prenup in place to make their divorce proceedings go by quickly. The couple got a prenup together in 2009 before they were married.

“There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009,” a source told Page Six. “They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

While Bündchen enjoys her time in Costa Rica, Brady continues to embark on his 23rd season in the NFL. The Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing streak in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 Sunday.

With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason. Brady is far and away the leader in the clubhouse, with Drew Brees sitting in second with 85,724 career passing yards.