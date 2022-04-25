New Mike Tyson Photos Taken Just Minutes After Airplane Beatdown Emerge

Further details continue to come out surrounding the altercation that involved Mike Tyson on an airplane last week. New photos have emerged that were taken only minutes after he got off his flight after hitting a fellow first-class passenger in the face multiple times.

TMZ Sports obtained the photos taken outside of the gate of Tyson’s JetBlue flight with another fan. Considering he was just in a physical fight moments before, you could never tell from the looks of the pictures. The outlet also spoke to the fan who posed for a photo with the former heavyweight boxing champion.

According to the fan who was at the San Francisco International Airport, Mike Tyson was “super friendly and chill.” The fan even gifted the boxer a book, Thomas Sowell’s Basic Economics, since he knew Tyson is a businessman as well. In fact, photos taken of the 55-year-old after he eventually arrived in Miami showed him still holding the book on Thursday night. You can view the photos of Tyson holding the book alongside the fan here.

By Friday morning, video of the airplane incident had already gone viral online. The post-altercation photos show a stark contrast between the two encounters with fans. Many critics have stated that Mike Tyson lost his cool on the “overly-excited” fan. However, the pictures taken directly after the altercation prove the boxer was calm and under control. Maybe just don’t get in the personal space of or mess with one of the baddest men on the planet next time.

Mike Tyson Airplane Incident ‘Victim’ Identified

As the Mike Tyson fight on an airplane story made the rounds, reports began to circulate about the other involved passenger. Multiple outlets reported that the man in question’s name is Melvin Townsend III. Not only did the media identify the man, but they dug up his lengthy criminal history as well.

Previous to his altercation with Mike Tyson on the airplane, courts convicted Townsend of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances, and trafficking in stolen property. Police arrested the now 36-year-old man for entering private property and stealing a trailer he hitched to his truck in 2018. Additionally, authorities arrested Townsend for possessing oxycodone. Other details of his various charges are not known, but he has served time twice for his crimes. Townsend served 20 months and then another 15 months for separate offenses.

Townsend is now in the limelight after harassing the famous boxer on their flight to Florida. Video taken by another passenger showed Townsend leaning over Mike Tyson’s chair and bothering him. Viewers can hear the man in the clip saying he wants to “party” with the former boxing champ. What started out as an annoyance allegedly ramped up when the man threw a water bottle at Tyson. That’s when the boxer turned around and leaned over his seat and struck Townsend as things turned physical.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” a representative for Mike Tyson said about the airplane incident.

The same video shows Townsend with a bloodied forehead after Mike Tyson punched him repeatedly. Police interviewed both men after they got off the airplane, but Townsend did not cooperate and has not pressed charges.