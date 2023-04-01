Report: New NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement Would Allow Players To Use Marijuana

Overnight, the NBA and National Basketball Players’ Association announced they agreed a new collective bargaining agreement. Naturally, there are many changes coming — including a big one related to the league’s anti-drug policy.

The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania reported NBA players will not be prohibited from using marijuana under the new CBA. He said that process began in 2019-20, and it will now take effect when the agreement kicks in next season.

In 2021, the NBA announced it would no longer randomly test for marijuana after suspending that policy in the COVID-19 bubble. Although it’s not legal on the federal level, marijuana is legal for recreational use in 21 different states. Now, it appears NBA players can also partake if they so choose.

More big changes are part of the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement

Shortly after 3 a.m. ET Saturday morning, the NBA announced it came to a tentative agreement on a new seven-year CBA filled with landmark changes. There is a mutual opt-out after the sixth year, as well.

“The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, pending ratification by players and team governors,” the statement read. “Specific details will be made available once a term sheet is finalized.”

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, one of the biggest changes is about postseason awards. In the era of “load management,” players will now have to play a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for All-NBA teams and the MVP award.

In addition, an in-season tournament could be coming as soon as 2023-24. Pool play games will be “baked into” the regular season schedule starting in November with eight teams advancing to a single-elimination tournament. The Final Four will be played at a neutral site with Las Vegas as an option, Wojnarowski reported. Payouts will be $500,000 each year for the winning team.

Teams will also get another two-way spot on the roster. Currently, teams can have two two-way contracts — players who split time between the NBA and the NBA G-League. That number will move up to three as part of the new CBA, meaning there will be more opportunities for G-League players to get some time in the NBA.

Next up in the process to ratify the CBA, the deal will go to the league and players. Wojnarowski reported the deal is expected to be approved, though, meaning things look good.