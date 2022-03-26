New Orleans Pelicans and Saints Help Out With Disaster Relief After Tornado

Following a tornado that devastated parts of the New Orleans area earlier this week, the Pelicans and Saints are helping out with disaster relief.

According to TMZ, players from the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints are assisting the city by delivering tons of supplies to the tornado victims. The New Orleans area was hit hard on Tuesday (March 22nd) with 136 to 165 mph wind speeds. The devastating storm left one person dead and several injured.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Saints announced they were collaborating on the tornado relief efforts. The teams had donation bins outside the Ochsner Performance Center on Friday (March 25th). They were asking for various supplies. This included cleaning supplies, gloves, tarps, shovels, protective eyewear, and non-perishable food items.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees spoke about the devastation caused by the tornado. He wrote on Instagram, “Praying for everyone affected by last night’s tornado through Texas and Louisiana. May God watch over our city, first responders, and those suffering. May we all come together to support each other during this time.”

The New Orleans Tornado Has Been Labeled An EF-3, the Strongest on Record to Hit the City

According to the Washington Post, the tornado that hit New Orleans has also been rated an EF3, with peak winds of 160 mph. The media outlet revealed that the tornado was the strongest on record to hit the city.

The National Weather Service further reports that the width of the tornado was 320 yards. It had a path of more than 11 miles long. Meanwhile, ABC News states 25-year-old Connor Lambert was killed in the storm.

Officials also say that the tornado’s damage was concentrated in Arabi, a community just east of New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward. Speaking about the storm, Arabi resident, Stacey Mancuso-Labit, shared, “We threw ourselves in the laundry room and just kind of all huddled together and prayed that we would survive.”

While the storm was raging, nearly 150 homes and other structures are showing significant damage. Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said that the structures will require a rebuild or major repair. And eight people were seriously injured enough to seek treatment at hospitals nearby. This is according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

“The swath of damage is just tremendous,” Governor Edwards also shared. Meanwhile, the weather service said that the tornado touched down southwest of Terrytown, in Jefferson Parish. It then moved northeast through Arabi and into Orleans Parish.

Mancuso-Labit says she lost her home in Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and was rebuilt. However, it was damaged in storms since then. This also includes Hurricane Ida in 2021. “It’s all part of the territory. We love it here. We Leo St. Bernard Parish. We’re not going anywhere. We’ve been here our whole lives. I mean, it’s home.”