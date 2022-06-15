New Orleans Saints’ Marcus Davenport Lost the Top Portion of His Pinky Finger to Amputation During Offseason

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport has spent an unfortunate amount of time in medical facilities this NFL offseason. One of the procedures he’s endured recently has involved the amputation of the top portion of his pinky finger.

Davenport has revealed that the top portion of his left pinky finger has been amputated this offseason. According to ESPN, the defensive end first suffered an injury to the finger while in college at Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). In 2021, a plate was inserted after it became “significantly bent.”

The plate was broken, causing an infection. Doctors ultimately decided that the best path forward was to amputate the top portion of the pinky finger.

#Saints DE Marcus Davenport revealed today that he had the top portion of his pinky finger amputated this offseason due to a recurring infection stemming from an injury in college. He also underwent shoulder surgery.



Davenport is entering the final year of his rookie contract. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 15, 2022

Davenport is insisting that the injury will not hinder his ability on the field. He said he has adjusted to playing with the finger, which was first injured during UTSA’s appearance in the New Mexico Bowl in 2016.

Despite the setback, Davenport is hopeful he’ll be ready to see the field by the start of training camp.

One of Two Issues This Offseason

The amputation of his pinky finger wasn’t the only injury issue Marcus Davenport faced this offseason. In January, he also had surgery on his right shoulder.

A shoulder injury cost Davenport seven games during the 2021 season. Still, he posted some of the best numbers of his career in 11 contests, piling up 39 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles. Those were all career highs for the defensive end.

“He’s a guy that has all of the intangibles. He’s fast, quick, powerful,” Saints offensive lineman Jordan Mills said of Davenport last season. “The one thing I would say that makes him more difficult (to block) is you don’t know when his power is coming. When it does come, it’s a load unlike any other. He can maul anybody at any moment. You know, he’s starting to realize that. He’s been a great player and he’s playing through injuries right now. To see the things he does to tackles sometimes, they can’t really do anything about it. Marcus is a great young player. He’s going to do great things in this league and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Because of his success on the field, New Orleans picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman will earn $9.5 million for the 2022 season with the Saints.

Davenport will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Though Davenport has battled through injuries during the 2021 season and ensuing offseason, he’s still optimistic about a strong return to the field in 2022. If he’s at full strength, there’s no telling what kind of numbers the Saints star can put up this season.