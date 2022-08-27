New Orleans Saints Reportedly Lose First-Round Pick Trevor Penning for Significant Time Due to Injury

Trevor Penning’s first NFL regular season game appearance will have to wait. The first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft was injured in the New Orleans Saints‘ preseason contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot. The injury requires surgery and will sideline the Saints’ No. 19 overall pick indefinitely.

Penning played 10 snaps for New Orleans before trainers carted him off the field with the injury. The game served as the final preseason bout for the Saints before the start of the regular season.

Penning starred along the offensive line at the University of Northern Iowa, an FCS program. In 2021, he earned first-team All-MVFC honors after dominating in the trenches.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman earned a first-round selection for his imposing frame and aggressive nature. Unfortunately, the Saints are going to have to wait a little longer than planned to see him on the field in the regular season.

The Saints open the 2022 season in Atlanta against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Trevor Penning Made Some Enemies Early in New Orleans

Before this weekend’s injury news, Trevor Penning made headlines for a different reason. Through the first few weeks of training camp, he didn’t seem to be getting along too well with some of his new teammates — at least on the field.

Coaches booted Penning from practice after starting three fights in three consecutive days. After the third incident, the first-round pick was asked to leave the field.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters, “We don’t have time for that,” regarding Penning’s actions, according to ESPN‘s Mike Triplett.

Training camp altercations aren’t uncommon in the NFL. We’ve seen multiple instances of scrums breaking out this offseason. But seeing Penning at the center of so many in consecutive days … that became a problem.

Physicality and aggression are great qualities on the gridiron. Penning just got a little carried away at times. It’s part of a rookie learning the ropes in the NFL.