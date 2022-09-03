New Orleans Saints Safety Arrested After Aiming Firearm at Car Full of Kids

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has found himself in some serious trouble with law enforcement following what’s been defined as a “road rage incident.” NBC News reported on the situation earlier this week.

The report states that authorities arrested Maye on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault. The NFL defensive back is accused of pointing a firearm at a vehicle “occupied by several juvenile females.”

Further details on the incident were not provided. Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, told NFL Network that his client, “vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.”

Saints head coach Dennis Allen made a brief comment on the incident.

“Still gathering all the information, after today’s practice,” Allen said. “So, we’re really not going to have a comment on it at this time until we get more information.”

Per NBC, Maye could be fined up to $1,000 and face six months in jail based on Louisiana’s laws related to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Marcus Maye Recently Signed with New Orleans Saints

Marcus Maye enters his first season with the New Orleans Saints. The safety signed a three-year deal worth $28.5 million in the offseason.

Previously, Maye spent five seasons with the New York Jets. He’s recorded 311 tackles during his time in the NFL, along with 24 pass break-ups and six interceptions.

Maye’s arrest comes a week before the start of the NFL’s 2022 regular season. The Saints open the season on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Atlanta against the Falcons. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

Maye played college football at the University of Florida. The Jets selected the safety in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.