new-orleans-saints-starting-lineup-decimated-by-injuries-heading-into-thursday-night-football

While this is a promising Thursday Night Football matchup, the New Orleans Saints roster is full of players on the NFL IR list from offense and defense. Taking all of that into account, their game against the Arizona Cardinals should be (hopefully) better than what we’ve seen in the last few weeks.

Thursday Night Football has not had a great reputation this season. Teams have come out lackluster and tired. There have been some really poor matchups. Things just have not added up for Amazon Prime’s newest venture. Still, we have an entire season to get it right.

This week, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Adam Trautman, Marhson Lattimore, Mark Ingram, Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and more are injured. Starters and backups, key players – all included on the injury report.

Saints missing CB 1 and 2, QB1, WR 1 and 2, a starting G and one of their main TEs. In addition to a KR and a backup DB on IR. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 20, 2022

This season, we have seen a lot of bad prime-time football. Neither of these teams is good exactly, but it feels like they at least have the talent to put on a good show. The Saints are going to struggle with their injury issues. That isn’t what you want to see coming into a big nationally televised game like tonight.

The thing is, the Saints have had close calls this year. They lost to the Panthers by 8, a game they should have won. The Vikings squeaked out a three-point win over them in New Orleans. Even the Bengals had to count their blessings with a four-point win last Sunday.

Their opponents for Thursday Night Football haven’t fared much better this season.

New Orleans Saints Take On the Arizona Cardinals

Looking at the Arizona Cardinals season, it’s a similar story. The Cardinals almost beat the Philadelphia Eagles but came up three points short. That was a tough loss, just like their three-point loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the season.

If a ball bounces this way or a third down goes that way, these two teams could be sitting a lot better than their records show. The New Orleans Saints are going to have to fight uphill tonight with the long list of injuries.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will look to expose those injuries and come away with a win on Thursday night.