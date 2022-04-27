New Photos Emerge of Mike Tyson in Airport After Airplane Beatdown

So, folks have been wondering, what did Mike Tyson do after that airplane beatdown last week? Well, he had a good time. New photos have come out and it appears that the boxer was unbothered by the events that unfolded just minutes before he was seen relaxing at San Francisco International Airport.

The former champ doesn’t worry himself with small things apparently. His altercation with Melvin Townsend III was caught via photos and videos and so was the aftermath. Apparently, Tyson couldn’t wait to tell someone and laugh about what went down on the plane. Or, he might have been laughing at something completely unrelated.

TMZ Sports had the photos first.

Tyson and Townsend had to answer questions from the police. However, it appears that after that, Mike Tyson was all smiles after the airplane beatdown. He even took a picture with a fan in the airport after. Showing that he was fine with meeting fans, as long as they were respectful. In one photo, Tyson is holding a book on economics from Thomas Sowell. Some light reading while you get into physical altercations with a fan.

Amid all of this, despite the smiles and laughs, Tyson faces possible legal action. Townsend III has hired an attorney from Morgan & Morgan and has not decided whether or not he will press any charges. So, it is a situation that many are laughing about, but it could get serious again very quickly.

Right now, Townsend’s lawyer, Matt Morgan has said little. But what he did say slightly contradicts Tyson’s story.

“Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan,” Morgan explained. “When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial.”

Did Mike Tyson Get Hit with a Water Bottle Before Airplane Beatdown?

Questions remain, despite video and photo evidence, about what went down leading up to the “fight”. At one point, Townsend is standing over Tyson’s seat and berating him with words. Then, Tyson is standing over his seat and punching down at the fan. It’s just a wild situation all around. Tyson’s reps say Townsend threw a water bottle.

“Unfortunately,” a statement from a Tyson rep said. “My. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

That’s not the story that Townsend’s attorney is going with, of course.

“At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner,” Morgan explained. “The situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson.”

Something is going to give. Hopefully, this situation can be put behind both men and they can just go on about their lives. That remains to be seen, though.