New Photos Show Brittney Griner’s Life Inside a Russian Prison

Brittney Griner is on her way home and there have now been leaked photos and videos of her life inside the Russian penal colony. At Women’s Penal Colony No 2, Mordovia, Russia the WNBA star stayed. We now have a look at what life was like inside the prison.

Griner is set to land in San Antonio when she gets to the United States. That is where she will receive medical care and be taken care of while she reunites with her wife and parents. The photos from inside the penal colony were released by Russian News Agency TASS.

In the photos, you can see the basketball star eating, interacting with other prisoners, working, and even sleeping arrangements. Check out some of those photos below and more via the NY Post.

PHOTOS: Newly released images show Brittney Griner at Women’s Penal Colony No 2 in Mordovia, Russia (📷: TASS)https://t.co/rd5O1YkCiF pic.twitter.com/UxAA3ABa4h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 9, 2022

In the photos, you can see how bare-bones life at the penal colony was. The meals look meager, the bed looks absolutely tiny for a 6’9″ tall athlete, and you can see that it took a toll on Griner. She notably has her signature dreadlocks cut off as well.

The short hair makes her look different, but you can still tell it is Brittney Griner. In the majority of the photos, she is seen walking around in green prisoner clothes, and a blue jumpsuit for work it looks like. A couple of the photos show the basketball player leaving the penal colony as well.

Brittney Griner Returns to the U.S.

With Brittney Griner making her way from Russia back to America, she has plans for her arrival. Getting checked out medically and making sure she has all the support that she needs is the first thing. Also, she will be able to reunite with her wife Cherrelle and her parents in San Antonio. From there, she will hopefully go back to living her normal life.

The WNBA is glad to have Griner back in the states but wants to give her as much distance as possible. When and if she wants to return, they will be there to support her and bring her back.

“We’re going to give her the appropriate space and time for that and then follow what Brittney and her family want to do about re-engaging with the WNBA,” commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

After the ordeal she has been through, Brittney Griner deserves all the time she needs. When the time is right, she will come out and we will likely hear from her. Until then, let’s be happy she’s going to be back home where she belongs.