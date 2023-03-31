New Report Details Holdup in Aaron Rodgers for Green Bay Packers, New York Jets

While confidence remains that Aaron Rodgers is going to be a New York Jet this season, the Green Bay Packers have yet to trade him. A new ESPN report from the NFL meetings in Arizona highlights where things stands. And what might be holding things up.

The biggest concern for the Jets, according to a report from Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, is how many years they’ll get from Rodgers. The organization doesn’t want to part with significant draft capital for a one-year bit from Rodgers.

With Rodgers comments about being close to retiring this offseason, the Jets are justifiably concerned. Conversely, the Packers need to recoup a fair value for a franchise icon and future Hall of Famer.

Graziano reported that the Packers aren’t dead set on getting the Jets’ first-round pick.

“I think that the high second-round pick they got from Cleveland in the Elijah Moore trade could be a key to getting this done,” Graziano wrote.

Fowler concurred in his reporting, highlighting a Yahoo Sports report about a hang-up on conditional picks. The Jets reportedly want protections if Rodgers retires to recoup some draft assets. The Packers would prefer a straight-up deal.

Financial compensation for Rodgers is apparently not an issue at this point. He is owed a $58.3 million bonus prior to Week 1. But Fowler noted that issue has been “worked on” by the respective parties.

Ultimately, all sides think the Packers will deal Rodgers to the Jets

Amidst the holdups over pick protections and compensation, the general picture seems to be getting clearer. And both sides believe a deal will get done before the 2023 NFL Draft on April. 27, in all likelihood. The Packers will get some valuable, yet-to-be-determined draft capital from the Jets.

“I found literally no one on either side of this who believes it won’t happen,” Graziano wrote.

Jet owner Woody Johnson seems intent on consummating a deal, but isn’t going to get out over his skis, either.

“I think we’re anxious. We’re anxious, I guess,” Johnson said. “We look forward, we’re optimistic. (And) we have a plan. We’re willing to stick with our plan. I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating.”

The Jets can pay off all that angst and toil by finishing a deal to get the MVP and Super Bowl winner. And perhaps this snag will be the last bump on a long road to Rodgers leaving the Packers.