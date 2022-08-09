New Season of HBO Series ‘Hard Knocks’ Starts Tuesday with Detroit Lions

The popular HBO series “Hard Knocks” featuring the Detroit Lions will air its first episode Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. It’s another sign that the 2022 NFL season is near, as training camp rolls on with one month to go until Week 1.

Fans will get a behind the scenes look at the Lions, who are coming off a 3-13-1 season in 2021. HBO released a short trailer for the series Monday, showing an emotional Jamaal Williams addressing his teammates.

Second-year head coach Dan Campbell, one of the game’s most quotable characters, figures to be receive tons of air-time. Campbell set the tone when he gave one of the most infamous answers as to what kind of team he expected the Lions to be under his direction.

Biting kneecaps and “The Big Lebowski.” These were the themes of Campbell’s introductory press conference last season.

“So this team is going to be built on, we’re going to kick you in the teeth, right? And when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you,” Campbell said. “And when you knock us down, we’re going to get up and on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off. All right? And we’re going to stand up and it’s going to take two more shots to knock us down.

“And on the way up, we’re going to take your other kneecap and we’re going to get up and it’s going to take three shots to get us down. And when we do, we’re going to take another hunk out of you. Before long, we’re going to be the last one standing. That’s going to be the mentality.”

Biggest Storylines for Detroit Lions on “Hard Knocks”

Fans are longing to hear more from Campbell, who is making his second appearance on the HBO series. Campbell was an assistant with the Miami Dolphins in 2012 when they featured on the show. Campbell said Monday that “Hard Knocks” won’t be a distraction for him.

“Yeah, I’m not – honestly, I’m not even worried about it,” Campbell said, via ESPN. “I’m not worried about ‘Hard Knocks,’ I’m not worried about winning ‘Hard Knocks.’ I’m just worried about trying to get this team better and see if we can win some games here, which is the whole point of this.”

“Hard Knocks” won’t be just the Campbell show, however, as another Lion could have his secret talent exposed. 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson wowed team veterans with his rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” at camp last week. Footage of the former Michigan defensive end’s performance has not leaked.

But the “Hard Knocks” crew has been in the building. And that means we can almost expect to see the rendition, which Campbell said was a “hell of a performance.”

“OK, two nights ago he had the song. He let us. It was the first one. We got him up there and [say] his name and school, signing bonus and — I will say this, it was outstanding,” Campbell said. “He took a big step in respect of his teammates because it was a hell of a performance, just saying.”