New Team Emerges in Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes, Prepared to Make Green Bay Packers Offer

The New York Jets have some competition when it comes to acquiring star quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

As the two sides attempt to work out trade compensation after the four-time NFL MVP expressed his desire to play for the Jets in 2023, another team could be waiting to swoop in. Per FS1‘s Craig Carton of “The Carton Show,” that team happens to be the San Francisco 49ers. Carton said on Tuesday’s show that San Francisco is willing to part ways with a pair of 3rd-round picks this year and a 1st rounder next year to acquire the 39-year-old.

The 49ers are ready to pursue Aaron Rodgers if the Packers deal with the Jets falls through says @craigcartonlive 👀 pic.twitter.com/U4a9EEZsVS — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) April 4, 2023

“Aaron Rodgers would absolutely want to play for this franchise,” Carton said, via Clutch Points. “The franchise is the San Francisco 49ers. They have Trey Lance coming off a broken ankle. They’ve got Brock Purdy, who is not going to be throwing the ball until August or September, and they signed Sam Darnold. They do not have a quarterback right now, maybe Trey becomes a stud.”

Remember when the 49ers passed on Rodgers with the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft leading to him saying he wanted to stick it to San Francisco for the rest of his career? According to Carton, that may not matter to Rodgers anymore.

“Aaron Rodgers is from the area, and has always said ‘I might want to go home one day’,” Carton said. “Now, he famously also said, ‘I want to screw it to San Francisco for not drafting me.’ Well he’s already done that.”

Packers, Jets Remain at Impasse on Aaron Rodgers Trade

The Packers and Jets remain at a standstill, though the possibility of Rodgers returning to Green Bay is unlikely. Green Bay has essentially been open of its desire to move on from Rodgers after offseason discussions stalled.

“Our inability to reach [Rodgers] or for him to respond in any way, I think at that point… I had to do my job,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL Owners Meetings last week, via Heavy.com. “I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he fit into [future plans]. Those never transpired… So we went through his representatives to try and talk to him about where we were going with our team. At that point, they informed us that they would like to be traded to the Jets.”

The Jets are certainly doing everything they can to prepare for the potential arrival of Rodgers. Former Packers receiver Allen Lazard inked a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets in free agency. In addition, the Jets signed speedy wideout Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million this past Wednesday. New York remains in discussions with Odell Beckham Jr., whom Rodgers has expressed a desire to play with.