New Video Shows Dallas Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams’ Mangled Corvette After Accident

On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys rookie Sam Williams got into a car accident in Plano, Texas, not far from the team’s practice facility in Frisco. Williams was taken to the hospital after the crash, but reportedly suffered no serious injuries, thankfully.

On Friday, we learned that Williams was incredibly lucky to escape the crash relatively unscathed. New video of the crash’s aftermath was shared by local outlet Fox 4, and the images are haunting.

The video shows the rookie’s mangled and broken Corvette in a terrible state after the crash. The car was hit so brutally that it lost its front left wheel. The car suffered much damage to its front and rear fenders on the driver’s side.

The crash reportedly occurred around 2:15 p.m. in Plano. Police say his black Corvette hit another vehicle attempting to turn before oncoming traffic.

Images from crash involving Cowboys' Sam Williams.



From Plano PD: "The driver of the Corvette is Samuel Williams, a football player with the Dallas Cowboys. Both parties were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but no serious injuries have been reported." pic.twitter.com/81CBkIUnqA — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) December 23, 2022

Fortunately, neither Williams or the driver of the other car were seriously injured in the accident. However, both drivers were brought to the hospital to be checked out for “precautionary reasons.”

Williams took to Twitter to assure his fans that he was “okay,” and that “the other person that was involved” was also fine. He added a string of prayer emojis to the tweet.

While authorities continue to investigate the incident, they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Cowboys haven’t ruled out the rookie pass-rusher playing against the Eagles in Saturday’s huge divisional round matchup. We’ll see if he sits out the game or takes the field tomorrow.

The rookie from Ole Miss has been productive this season. So far, he’s notched 20 total tackles, including three sacks on the season. Williams also forced a fumble earlier this season.

Sam Williams and the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles, who hold a strong lead in the NFC East and NFC standings. However, the Cowboys will be playing an Eagles team without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts will miss the contest with a right shoulder sprain. That means fan-favorite backup Garnder Minshew III will start in his place during the highly-anticipated NFC East clash.