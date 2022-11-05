In a new video obtained by TMZ, Saints running back Alvin Kamara appears to rear back and let loose and on a man during this violent altercation inside a Las Vegas hotel earlier this year. However, sources close to Kamara claim that the video doesn’t tell the full story. They claim that the victim became violent first. The incident occurred on February 5th earlier this year inside The Cromwell Hotel and Casino.

Darnell Greene, the victim, filed a lawsuit in October. The lawsuit alleges that the altercation all went down after he and the New Orleans Saints superstar got into an argument outside of an elevator of the hotel’s popular Drai’s Nightclub.

Greene said he tried to get on the lift with Kamara and Kamara’s associates. However, he claimed in his suit the football player barred him from getting on by “throwing his arm across Greene’s chest.” He then brutally attacking him, according to the suit.

In the new footage, you can see Kamara, wearing a light shirt and signature dreads, throwing multiple blows at Greene.

The clip shows the punches ultimately brought the man to the ground. While down, the video shows several other men jumping into the attack. They kick and stomp the man before running away.

Alvin Kamara Getting Sued for $10 Million

The footage appears to match pictures that Greene’s attorneys included in the lawsuit against Kamara last month.

According to the suit, Greene suffered injuries to his neck, back, head, shoulder, knees and face after the incident. The man also suffered “a disfiguring facial fracture to” his right orbital bone.

Greene is suing Alvin Kamara for $10 million, according to reports.

Kamara, meanwhile, was arrested following the 2022 Pro Bowl game for his alleged role in the incident. He was then charged with felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery.

At the time of the arrest, cops claimed in police documents that Kamara did admit to punching the man.

Kamara, after an up-and-down start to the season, is due back in court for a hearing on the case next week.

Alvin Kamara has played for the New Orleans Saints since entering the National Football League in 2017. Before being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he played football at the University of Alabama and the University of Tennessee. He transferred to UT from Hutchinson Community College.

Kamara was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and has been a Pro Bowler in all five of his NFL seasons. He’s also a two-time second-team All-Pro.

In 2020, Kamara became the second player in NFL history to score six rushing touchdowns in a single game, tying Ernie Nevers.