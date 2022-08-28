new-york-giants-quarterback-tyrod-taylor-carted-off-field-during-final-preseason-game

Quarterback depth might be a concern for the New York Giants in the immediate future. Tyrod Taylor, the team’s second-string QB, suffered an injury in Sunday’s preseason finale against the New York Jets.

Taylor took a hit from Michael Clemons late in the first quarter of Sunday’s contest. Though he initially trotted off the field on his own power, Taylor would later be carted off the field and back to the locker room after leaving the medical tent.

Tyrod Taylor got cracked by Micheal Clemons! Sheesh pic.twitter.com/CWgr3m3kRN — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 28, 2022

Taylor did not return to Sunday’s game. He finished the contest completing two of his four passes for 29 yards and an interception. Davis Webb stepped in and had a strong performance, completing 30-of-38 throws for 202 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets defeated the Giants 31-27.

Taylor has appeared in 78 games over the course of his 11-year career in the NFL, making 52 starts. He’s posted a 26-25-1 as a starting quarterback in the league.

With his experience in the league, Taylor is considered one of the most dependable backup quarterbacks in the league. If he misses substantial time with a back injury, the Giants will be in a pinch regarding their depth at the position.

Will Daniel Jones Have a Breakout Year in 2022?

Daniel Jones hasn’t enjoyed too much success early in his NFL career. The former first-round pick has compiled just a 12-25 record through three seasons with the New York Giants.

But former Giants wide receiver Golden Tate doesn’t believe the quarterback should shoulder most of the blame. He said the constant change on the coaching staff plays a big role in Jones’ struggles.

“I honestly feel bad for Daniel,” Tate told NJ.com. “He was drafted into a rebuilding organization for one, had Pat Shurmur for a year and then got Joe Judge for two years, now another head coach and another rebuild going into his fourth season.

“He hasn’t had Saquon [Barkley], myself, [Kenny] Golladay, Sterling [Shepard] — no one is ever on the field at the same time. And then on top of that, he had [Jason] Garrett [as his offensive coordinator] and that probably didn’t help much.”

With Barkley healthy and a more stable coaching staff, could Jones finally enjoy a breakout season? Fans in New York certainly hope so.

The Giants open the regular season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11. They closed out the preseason with a 2-1 record.