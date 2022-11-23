new-york-jets-bench-zach-wilson-after-terrible-performance-against-patriots

Head coach Robert Saleh said he didn’t want to commit to Zach Wilson as the Jets starter, and now the young NFL QB is officially on the bench. Last week against the New England Patriots the former BYU quarterback was a paltry 9/22 for 77 yards. He led the offense to just 3 points on the day.

Given the rocky play at quarterback, the Jets feel as though they are in a good position. 6-4 could easily be a lot worse. However, to prevent a 6-5 record and a slide further in the AFC East standings, Zach Wilson has to sit. Saleh told the team on Wednesday morning about the change.

For Wilson, it isn’t just his play on the field. It is clear that he’s lost the respect of fans and perhaps some in the locker room after brushing off his performance against the Pats. It won’t be Joe Flacco’s time in New York, though. Mike White is the guy stepping up as the starter.

If you think that Zach Wilson is going to come off the bench, think again. He is listed as inactive officially and that means he won’t be stepping in to take a snap whatsoever, according to the NY Post.

This week is a matchup with the Chicago Bears. Based on the hype around each team’s quarterback, it feels like the Bears are the team with playoff hopes instead of the Jets. However, the record tells us something much different.

Mike White Replaces Zach Wilson Ahead of Bears Game

As Mike White replaces Zach Wilson, the Bears are just fine with quarterback Justin Fields. Many would like to see a better record than 3-8, but watching Fields come into his own these last few weeks has been inspiring for many. There might be light at the end of the tunnel for this franchise.

As for the Jets, this is about getting control of the team and refocusing things as they gear up for a playoff appearance. It can slip through their fingers if they don’t watch what they’re doing. Losing another game this week would really sink the morale of that team.

So, is this the last we’ve seen of Zach Wilson? He’s got a lot working against him. He better hope that White doesn’t have a Cooper Rush-type run. That might be enough to snatch the starting job from the former second-overall NFL Draft pick.