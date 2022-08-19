New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh Provides Update on Zach Wilson Following Knee Surgery

The entire New York Jets organization and fan base have been on an emotional roller coaster so far, and the preseason is not even through. Quarterback Zach Wilson left the Jets’ first exhibition game last week with a non-contact knee injury. In the days that followed, New York announced that Wilson suffered a meniscus tear, but avoided a catastrophic ACL tear.

Zach Wilson goes down and is currently walking back to the locker room.



Jets season already in shambles. pic.twitter.com/3VOc8su82Z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2022

If Wilson is unable to go, veteran Joe Flacco is likely to step in for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 11. However, head coach Robert Saleh has not ruled out Wilson making a miraculously speedy recovery and being ready in three weeks.

“I don’t know if I have an opinion on that one,” Saleh shared on Thursday, via ESPN. “If Zach is ready to play, he’s going to be the Week 1 starter. If he’s not, Joe will. That’s no secret.”

He continued: “We’re going to take it by how Zach looks, how he feels, how he moves, what the doctors tell us. Whenever that moment is, he’ll step on the field … We’re going to do right by him in terms of making sure he’s 100% healthy.”

Zach Wilson had surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles and is already in a walking boot and preparing to start rehab.

The Jets’ social media account took advantage of a viral meme to share the optimistic news.

EVERYONE ON TWITTER SAID IT WAS A TORN ACL BUT ITS NOT. HE JUST HAD A MINOR PROCEDURE AND IT WENT WELL. HE’LL BE BACK SOON pic.twitter.com/2xmX14bKcK — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 18, 2022

Zach Wilson Pivots from Offseason Drama to Focus on Season

Over the summer, Zach Wilson was accused of sleeping with his mother’s best friend by ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile. She also posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Wilson’s former friend and BYU teammate Dax Milne.

it brings me no joy to report that……..



Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. pic.twitter.com/0bjqxj7cnz — bo (tonesetter) 🧳 (@tezah__) July 10, 2022

Since then, Wilson has been trying to enter this upcoming NFL season focused heavily on the playbook and improving from his rookie campaign. In 2021, he passed for 2,334 yards and nine touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 13 starts for New York.