new-york-jets-qb-zach-wilson-leaves-first-preseason-game-after-non-contact-knee-injury

The NFL regular season hasn’t even started yet and already the New York Jets are facing some major concerns. On Friday night, starting quarterback Zach Wilson left the first preseason game of the team’s 2022 campaign with an injury.

Late in the first quarter of Friday night’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Wilson fell awkwardly to the turf after a scramble. He was limping when he got back to his feet and later walked back to the locker room.

The non-contact injuries in football can sometimes be the most serious. The Jets are hoping that isn’t the case for their starting quarterback.

Zach Wilson goes down and is currently walking back to the locker room.



Jets season already in shambles. pic.twitter.com/3VOc8su82Z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2022

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson suffered a right knee injury. That was the latest update from New York’s locker room.

Wilson completed three-of-five passes for 61 yards while on the field Friday night. Mike White stepped up in his absence.

Zach Wilson Was Locked in Coming Into 2022

Because of the offseason social media … uh … drama, Zach Wilson decided to take a break from the apps on his phone. Instead of the outside noise, the second-year quarterback out of BYU wanted to focus on the playbook.

“I’m not a big social media guy,” Wilson said, per NFL.com. “I don’t have access to that kind of stuff. I keep my mind here with the guys and in the playbook and with our coaches and learn from what those guys are telling me.”

Hopefully, Wilson’s injury in the preseason opener isn’t too serious. It would be a disappointing way to start a new year, especially for a quarterback selected so high in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jets are coming off a 4-13 campaign in 2021. They have not reached the playoff since the 2010 season.