After days of radio silence since he was accused of sleeping with his mom’s best friend, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had the perfect response.

“Took the boys to [Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club] in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?” Wilson wrote in an Instagram caption. It was accompanied by a set of photos of the second-year quarterback practicing and bonding with some of his NFL teammates.

Zach Wilson is back. pic.twitter.com/pUYMrxbWto — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 13, 2022

To say this is a wild story is an understatement. Wilson’s former BYU teammate – and roommate – wide receiver Dax Milne posted a photo on Instagram last week. He was with a woman (you could not see her face and she is not tagged) on the beach during a sunset. It had the caption “Word on the street.”

What was the “Word on the street”? Well, it was that the woman was Wilson’s ex-girlfriend who he had dated for more than four years, Abbey Gile. In the comments section of Milne’s post Gile replied to someone calling her a “homie hopper” with: “he was sleeping with his moms (sic) best friend… that’s the real homie hopper.”

Zach Wilson and Dax Milne’s Relationship: The Fallout

In the days that followed, Gile’s Instagram account @abbey.gile either had been deleted or deactivated. Before the “what I miss?” post from Zach Wilson, we had not yet heard any update from either him on Milne on the situation. They did unfollow each other, however.

Wilson seems unfazed – at least publicly – with Milne and Gile being together. Probably because he has seemingly started a relationship with social media star Nicolette Dellanno. Wilson and Dellano went to a New York Yankees game together in June.

Wilson and Milne have been friends for a long time. Most recently, they were spotted together at a BYU men’s basketball game in February 2022. But this “homie hopper” drama may break the two apart.