New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Taking Break from Social Media Following Rumors

Zach Wilson has decided to put the phone down and focus on training camp. The second-year New York Jets quarterback doesn’t want to be dealing with distractions with the NFL season rapidly approaching.

It’s no secret that Wilson’s offseason has been pretty eventful on the social media front. So, to avoid any further drama, the former BYU standout decided to delete social media apps off his phone.

He says it’s not really a new thing for him.

“I’m not a big social media guy,” Wilson said, per NFL.com. “I don’t have access to that kind of stuff. I keep my mind here with the guys and in the playbook and with our coaches and learn from what those guys are telling me.”

Over the summer, Wilson was accused of sleeping with his mother’s best friend by ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile. She also posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Wilson’s former friend and BYU teammate Dax Milne.

Can’t imagine why that stirred up any drama …

Zach Wilson Seems Unfazed by Offseason Drama

That kind of social media drama might be a distraction for a lot of quarterbacks. For Zach Wilson, though, it’s not something he thinks about a lot. Or at all, really.

Before the New York Jets officially started training camp, Wilson answered questions about the off-field drama. With a smile on his face, the quarterback responded about as calmly as possible.

“It’s just focusing on football and that’s really all I can do,” Wilson said. “It is what it is. I’m excited to be here with the boys. Excited to be in Idaho with the guys at the time, too. I’m excited to just try and get better every day. That’s all I’ve been focusing on.”

Wilson also talked about only listening to the voices that matter. It’s a similar message that Miami Dolphins gunslinger Tua Tagovailoa preached when asked about his critics as camp got underway.

“For me, it comes to limiting what voices that I really need to hear,” Wilson said. “And right now, it’s hearing what my coaches have to say, what the other quarterbacks have to say, and really my teammates and what we’re thinking every single play.”

Because of the nature of the drama that unfolded, Wilson won’t be able to escape it during the season. He can, however, put it on mute.