New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson’s ‘Homie Hopping’ Ex-Girlfriend Says He Slept with His Mom’s Best Friend

Say what you want about Zach Wilson’s play on the field so far in his NFL career. But his play OFF the field is already at a high level.

Wilson and former BYU teammate Dax Milne are rumored to be in some kind of love triangle (or is it a square?). It allegedly includes Milne currently dating Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, and Wilson sleeping with his mom’s best friend.

Holy hell.

So, for the backstory, Wilson and Abbey Gile had dated for at least four years since their high school days. It was rumored earlier this year that the two had split up. Those rumors caught fire this weekend when Milne posted a photo on Instagram. He was with a woman (you could not see her face and she is not tagged) on the beach during a sunset. It had the caption “Word on the street.”

In the comments section, Gile replied to someone calling her a “homie hopper” with: “he was sleeping with his moms (sic) best friend… that’s the real homie hopper.”

it brings me no joy to report that……..



Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. pic.twitter.com/0bjqxj7cnz — bo (tonesetter) 🧳 (@tezah__) July 10, 2022

Since then, NFL Twitter has been aflame. Multiple players have come to Wilson’s “defense.” Or, at least they are entertained by the rumors.

Gile’s Instagram account @abbey.gile either has been deleted or is deactivated at the moment. We have not yet heard any update from either Wilson on Milne on the situation. The former college teammates – and roommates – have unfollowed each other, however.

This story is undoubtedly one to keep an eye on.

Zach Wilson and Dax Milne: Homies No More

The two former BYU players combined for an electric season for the Cougars in 2020. Zach Wilson threw for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with only three interceptions, while Milne caught 70 passes for 1,188 yards and eight scores.

BYU finished 11-1, won the Boca Raton Bowl and finished No. 11 in the final college football polls. Wilson was a Heisman candidate the whole year and was ultimately chosen No. 2 overall by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. Milne got selected in the seventh round by the Washington Football Team.

Wilson and Milne have been friends for a long time. Most recently, they were spotted together at a BYU men’s basketball game in February 2022. But this “homie hopper” drama may break the two apart.