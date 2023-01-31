New York Mayor Eric Adams Apologizes for Empire State Building’s Eagles Support

Maybe the mayors of major U.S. cities oughta hit the sidelines when it comes to participating in NFL rivalries. Of course, the Cincinnati mayor made a fool of himself last week by making an official decree that Joe Burrow is Patrick Mahomes’ father and the Chiefs’ stadium should be named “Burrowhead” — a move not even his constituents enjoyed. Then, on Championship Sunday this past weekend, the city of New York lit up the Empire State Building green to congratulate the Philadelphia Eagles, and then later on, lit it up red to congratulate Kansas City.

However, New York Giants fans did not take well to the move, and felt betrayed by the iconic building that it would honor the conquests of a divisional rival, even using the Eagles’ motto, “Fly Eagles Fly,” in a Twitter post praising Philly for their accomplishments. Diehard New York fans were steaming.

Dave Portnoy takes shot at Empire State Building

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy joined in on the bashing of the Empire State building. He wrote on Twitter in response to the building’s own tweet honoring the Eagles… “How lame is the Empire State Building? Lighting up a NY building in the colors of a NFC East rival? What an absolute piece of (crap) building.” He then took things a step further, adding, “I’d be embarrassed to have it in my city. They should knock it down.”

While suggestions to knock it down entirely are a bit overboard, Portnoy’s anger represented many New Yorkers. The City got the message: do not betray the New York Giants. Unfortunately, that lesson was learned after the big mistake, which NYC mayor Eric Adams apologized for shortly after.

“Unfortunately,” he said, “someone did not get the memo at the Empire State Building. That blue should have been there.”

So the mayor is saying that after it was green to honor the Eagles, the lights should have shifted to blue for the Giants, so that the green could have been considered a way to honor the New York Jets. Alas, that is not how it played out.

Empire State Building fires back at Portnoy

Credit the Empire State Building, though, for not going down without a fight. After Portnoy smoked them on Twitter, the building’s own Twitter account responded to his tweet with an eight-second video of Portnoy fake-crying and cackling “boo hoo, life is so unfair!” Quite the shot back at the Barstool founder. Although he’s not an upset Giants fan, just someone arguing on their behalf that the city shouldn’t betray its own football team.

Overall, not a great look for New York City or the Empire State Building. What a slap in the face to Giants fans everywhere honoring the divisional rival who beat them three times this year and for the third time a week ago in the NFC playoffs. Have some sense for the moment, NYC!