new-york-mets-pitcher-max-scherzer-splurges-on-minor-league-club-during-rehab-stint

Max Scherzer’s “crazy-man” demeanor on the mound is just one part that makes facing the pitcher so intimidating. His 3,079 career strikeouts and 3.15 ERA spanning 2586.1 IP is all a part of the legend of the MLB’s three-time Cy Young winner.

But as Scherzer approaches 38 years-old, it’s not entirely surprising when injuries pop up for the hard-throwing right-hander. An oblique strain has sidelined the pitcher since May 18. Finally through the healing process, the Mets sent Scherzer to rehabilitate with the Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies in upstate New York on June 21.

When a bonafide major leaguer’s path back to the show requires a pitstop in the minors, it’s not unusual for the million-dollar player to reach into his pocket for a nice meal for the rest of the gang hopeful to reach the big leagues. It’s not always customary, but it’s a pleasant story when a star provides a decent spread for his temporary teammates.

Max Scherzer – who signed a three-year contract worth $130 million in the offseason with New York – went the extra mile. Following his second and final appearance with the Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night, instead of the usual postgame meal, Scherzer catered approximately $7,000 worth of gourmet surf and turf.

A token of appreciation for welcoming the injured hurler, the spread included filet mignon, bone-in ribeye and lobster. Swarmed by Mets media following the appearance, Scherzer casually mentioned the generous act, saying, “they’re eating well tonight.”

Mad Max Scherzer’s Absence Not Breaking Mets Yet

While New York’s ten-game division lead faded away, bringing the race within five games required an Atlanta Braves 14-game win streak. The Mets’ biggest problem in June is over. While the inability to defeat the Houston Astros cost New York four losses, the inter-league woes pose no threat to the Mets until October.

The injury bug is the real hurdle for the Mets. Scherzer hasn’t seen Citi Field since May, but returns this upcoming Tuesday. Two-time NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom remains out from a stress reaction in his shoulder suffered before the season. However, a rehab stint is next on the docket following successful throwing sessions in New York.

The vibes are high in NYC. Between owner Steve Cohen openly joking about Bobby Bonilla Day on July 1, and the hopeful return for two dominant starters, the sky is the limit for the team atop the NL East.

It’s the most promising start for the Mets since their World Series appearance in 2015. And with the Yankees atop the entire league, destiny calls for another Subway Series World Classic in October.