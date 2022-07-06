New York Mets Pitcher Max Scherzer Tallies 11 Strikeouts, Tosses Six Scoreless Frames In Return From Injured List

After almost seven weeks on the injured list, New York Mets ace Max Scherzer was absolutely amped up in his return to an MLB mound. The 38-year-old righty struck out 11 Reds on Tuesday night while allowing only two hits. He made a gourmet meal of the Cincinnati lineup, recording at least one strikeout against all nine batters.

A season-high 11 Ks in his first start back from the IL@Max_Scherzer pic.twitter.com/Ril3xXBruq — SNY (@SNYtv) July 6, 2022

Scherzer threw 79 pitches – 57 for strikes – in six innings before being pulled by manager Buck Showalter in a 0-0 game. The competitor in him was not thrilled about being taken out of the game so early. But he understood the decision, considering it was his first game back from injury.

“Buck is going to make the best decision for the ball club and for my long-term health,” Scherzer said. “I completely understand where he was coming from. That being said, I didn’t have any problems tonight. I felt good. I felt strong. Nothing tightened up. I wanted to get to that 90-95 pitch count, but they just didn’t want to send me out there for the seventh.”

Along with the two singles, Scherzer hit one batter for a total of three baserunners allowed. He retired the final eight batters, including striking out the side on 13 pitches in the fifth frame. Unfortunately, his offense never got going, as New York lost 1-0 on a walk-off sacrifice fly by the Reds’ Mike Moustakas.

It was Scherzer’s first start with 11 strikeouts in nine starts this season in a Mets uniform. New York signed him to a three-year, $130 million deal this offseason to bolster the starting rotation.

Another Ace Soon to Join Max Scherzer In Queens

Along with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer’s return to MLB action, the Mets are likely getting another ace back in the fold soon. Two-time Cy Young Award honoree Jacob deGrom was very impressive on Sunday in his first rehab start of 2022.

The 34-year-old righty faced six Single-A batters and struck out five, while none of them put the ball in play. deGrom threw 24 pitches – 18 strikes – and seven of them were 100 miles per hour or faster.

It was deGrom’s first in-game appearance this season. He has missed the first three months of the 2022 campaign with a right shoulder injury. In 2021, deGrom was off to a historic start before suffering forearm and elbow injuries that ended his season.