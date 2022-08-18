WATCH: New York Mets Top Prospect Brett Baty Hits Homerun on First Swing in MLB Debut

With the Atlanta Braves creeping up on them in the NL East standings, the New York Mets brought up one of their top prospects. It was Brett Baty – ranked No. 2 in the organization and No. 19 overall – and what an MLB debut it was for the 22-year-old.

In the top of the second inning with the Mets already leading 2-0, Baty launched a 1-0 offering from Braves pitcher Jake Odorizzi. The ball flew over the right-field fence at Truist Park, giving the youngster his first carer homerun. It was the first swing he ever took in the majors.

He was absolutely fired up, as were his family members in the stands.

According to Sports Illustrated, Baty became the first Met to hit a home run in his first career at-bat since Mike Jacobs in 2005.

Following dingers by Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte in the first frame, the blast put New York ahead 4-0 early. The team hung on for a 9-7 win behind another stout performance by pitcher Max Scherzer. With the victory, the Mets improved to 76-42 while Atlanta fell to 72-47.

🎥 Brett Baty on his memorable debut: pic.twitter.com/f62gEibwsc — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 18, 2022

“It was a really cool moment. Just pure joy, to be able to help this ballclub out in my first-at bat,” he recalled. “And then to look up and see my family up there and being able to celebrate it with them.”

Brett Baty’s High School Team Reacts to First-Career Homerun

New York selected Brett Baty with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. A Texas native, he played prep ball at Lake Travis High School in Austin.

On Wednesday night, his high school team was watching his at-bat live in their locker room. The watch party went absolutely berserk when the ball left the yard.

At the Brett Baty watch party! pic.twitter.com/yqFxAUzkG6 — Lake Travis Cavalier Baseball (@LTCavBaseball) August 18, 2022

Later in the game, Baty smoked a ball 113 MPH. But it happened to be directly at slick-fielding Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson.

113+ mph batted balls by Mets rookies tracked by Statcast (since 2015):



Pete Alonso: 14

Brett Baty: 1

Michael Conforto: 1 https://t.co/ngpxlYB0L2 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 18, 2022

“I know it’s a big moment in his life and organizationally and fans and what have you,” manager Buck Showalter told reporters before the game. “We all love to see guys from our own system come up here.”

The Mets faithful are certainly drinking the Brett Baty Kool-Aid after a stellar debut.