New York Rangers Star Jacob Trouba Surprises Sandy Hook Survivor With Law School Scholarship

One of the best moments of the New York Rangers season occurred involving their captain Jacob Trouba on Thursday. However, it happened after the final buzzer sounded on the last game of the regular season.

The Rangers traditionally hold an emotional moment following their final home game, where they gift selected members of their Garden of Dreams Foundation the jersey off their back. Well, Trouba gifted one young fan much more than a jersey.

Isaiah Márquez-Greene is a huge fan of Trouba, and he’s also a survivor. Márquez-Greene survived the horrific Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 that rocked America to its core, but tragically lost his sister Ana in the event.

After the Rangers’ final home game on Thursday, he got to meet his favorite player on the ice, telling him, “I’ve been a fan of you since Winnipeg [Jets].”

Little did Márquez-Greene know, Trouba’s been a fan of his as well, “I know your story. I feel for you. You’re an amazing human,” the Rangers captain said.

“From the Garden of Dreams, this is a scholarship for law school! So you’re gonna graduate from college, you’re going to go to law school and you’re gonna have no debt coming out of school.”

A heartwarming and amazing gesture from Trouba and the Rangers. Márquez-Greene couldn’t believe it, as his dreams of being a lawyer suddenly became reality. That’s not all though, as Trouba gave him his personal phone number, promising to keep in touch and wishing for an invitation when Márquez-Greene graduates.

“I want an invitation to when you graduate law school,” Trouba added. “And I’m gonna check in with you when you go to college next year.”

Per Márquez-Greene’s mother, his college of choice is Connecticut, where he’ll be heading this fall. While Isaiah Márquez-Greene is cheering on Jacob Trouba and the Rangers on the ice, the latter will have his eyes on his new friend’s grades. What a moment.

More on Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Moreover, Jacob Trouba and the New York Rangers have a singular goal in mind over the next couple of months, delivering the franchise their first Stanley Cup since 1994.

Last season, the Rangers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. They found themselves up 2-0 over the Tampa Bay Lightning before the wheels fell off. Prior to that series, they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, each series going to seven games.

It was the first sign that these new-look Rangers were ready to compete. Some tremendous offensive talent, a solid defensive core and star goaltender Igor Shesterkin leading the charge. Whether it was fatigue or inexperience, the Rangers got close, but they lost four straight to the Lightning to end their season.

After starting the 2022-2023 season slow, business picked up in a big way. The Rangers were sluggish, and the Trouba started laying the boom. The defining change happened after Trouba fought during a game in the first half of the season, throwing his helmet against the boards and galvanizing the Rangers to go on a run that they haven’t looked back from.

The Stanley Cup is on their minds. However, a first-round series with a huge rival in the New Jersey Devils is first on the docket. It all begins Tuesday night for Jacob Trouba and the Rangers.