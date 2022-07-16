New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Anticipates Returning to Baseball in Some Capacity: ‘I’m Sure I’ll Do Something’

Derek Jeter loves baseball too much to step away for good. The New York Yankees legend plans to be involved in the game in some capacity in the future. The details on that, however, are fairly vague.

On July 18, ESPN will debut a seven-part documentary series on Jeter entitled The Captain. In that interview, the former Yankees shortstop is asked if he’ll make a return to baseball or the MLB.

“I love the game — I really do love the game,” Jeter said. “I think it’s the greatest game in the world. So yeah, at some point, I’m sure I’ll do something.”

Jeter most recently served as CEO of the Miami Marlins but stepped down in February. Because of disagreements within the front office, he decided to move on.

“It’s just like the statement I made, I think that the direction of the organization had changed and that was not what I had signed up for and you know you have to believe in the direction, especially if you are going to be the forward face,” Jeter said.

In the ESPN docu-series, Jeter will open up on a couple different topics. That includes his rift with former teammate Alex Rodriguez.

Speaking of the Derek Jeter/Alex Rodriguez Beef …

It’s no secret Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have endured a rocky relationship. In The Captain, Jeter will open up about what caused the tension between the two.

According to the New York Post, Jeter says it started with Rodriguez’s interview with Esquire in 2001. That interview took place after A-Rod signed a massive 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

“He’s reserved, quiet. Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him. So, he’s never had to lead,” Rodriguez told Esquire in 2001. “He doesn’t have to, he can just go and play and have fun, and hit second. I mean, you know, hitting second is totally different than hitting third or fourth in a lineup because you go into New York trying to stop Bernie [Williams] and [Paul] O’Neill and everybody. You never say, ‘Don’t let Derek beat you.’ That’s never your concern.”

Jeter said the comments bothered him, saying Rodriguez attempted to justify his gigantic contract. The shortstop also talked about loyalty.

“In my mind, he got his contract, so you’re trying to diminish what I’m doing, maybe to justify why you got paid,” Jeter says, per the New York Post. “When you talk about statistics, mine never compared to Alex’s. I’m not blind. I understand that. But, we won! You can say whatever you want about me as a player. That’s fine.

“But then it goes back to the trust, the loyalty. This is how the guy feels. He’s not a true friend, is how I felt. Because I wouldn’t do it to a friend.”

It certainly sounds like The Captain will provide plenty of entertainment for baseball fans. It’s going to be appointment television during the MLB All-Star break.