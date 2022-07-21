New York Yankees’ Nestor Cortes Pops the Question After 1st All-Star Game Appearance

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes is living on cloud nine right now.

In a matter of days, his two biggest dreams have come true. On Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, Cortes represented the American League in the MLB All-Star Game. Hours later, he was an engaged man. Cortes popped the question to his girlfriend, Alondra Esteras Russy, who said yes.

“All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true,” Cortes wrote on Instagram. “Pitch in a all star game. And propose to my best friend. With my parents along my side. I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success. I hope there is more to come for both of us.”

It’s Been a Good Year for Nestor Cortes

Nestor Cortes, 27, has enjoyed a breakout season in the Bronx, earning his first All-Star selection. He made his relief appearance during the bottom-half of the sixth inning, hurling 27 pitches. Cortes did a little of everything, striking out two, walking one and hitting one.

Cortes was one of the pitchers mic’d up, as was his catcher, Jose Trevino. The two took viewers into discussions between pitcher and catcher during games.

Jose Trevino & Nestor Cortes are mic’d up with each other and talking us through the inning pitch-by-pitch 🔥



(via @MLBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/HnkG0SLz1q — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 20, 2022

“It was a little nerve-wracking,” Cortes said of his All-Star Game experience, via MLB.com. “I’m trying to listen to the guys, trying to say what I’m going to throw, but I’m still trying to execute. A little overwhelming, but it’s good experience. I loved it and had a lot of fun doing it, especially with me and Trevy being connected.”

Meanwhile, Cortes has been a vital member of the Yankees (64-28) this season. In 17 starts, Cortes is 7-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 99 strikeouts.