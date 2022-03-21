NFL: Al Michaels Going To Amazon Prime Video for Big Money

The NFL commentating booth continues to change. Indeed, now, after weeks of rumors swirling, longtime NBC Sunday Night Football announcer Al Michaels is heading to Thursday Night Football on Amazon. It is a colossal shift for the network. With Michaels leaving for Amazon, this means that the veteran broadcaster will officially partner up with Kirk Herbstreit as the lead commentator for TNF on Amazon. NBC figures to replace Michaels with former ESPN’s Monday Night Football play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico alongside Cris Collinsworth.

However, Michaels has reportedly not signed the contract with Amazon as of yet. However, the numbers are reportedly around what Joe Buck got from ESPN to join Troy Aikman for their Monday Night Football broadcast starting this fall. Buck got a five-year, $75 million deal to jump from FOX to ESPN. Again, Michaels’ final contract numbers are estimated to be around those same figures.

Kirk Herbstreit to Amazon

This is a big deal for Amazon. Michaels really broke out as a big-time broadcaster alongside the late John Madden on ABC for Monday Night Football. The broadcasting duo were legends together. However, Madden eventually retired and the booth changed along with the channel. However, Monday Night Football shifted as the No. 1 broadcast for NFL fans to SNF on NBC with Michaels and Collinsworth. The duo has worked together to so many fans’ delight for many years now.

Now, though, things will be different for Michaels. He will not be working with a former NFL star coach and player. Instead, he will be partnered with Herbstreit who adds another assignment to his plate with this gig on Thursday Night Football with Michaels. Herbstreit will reportedly continue his college football duties with ESPN as well. However, Herbstreit has always been a college guy. Now, folks everywhere are curious how he will work as a full-time NFL analyst along with his collegiate background.

Joe Buck And Troy Aikman to ESPN

The Michaels deal with Amazon is as big of a deal as Buck was to ESPN. Buck had been with FOX since his mid-20s, and now he leaves behind the network to re-join his longtime co-commentator Aikman in the booth for Monday Night Football. There has been a lot of movement this offseason not only with quarterbacks around the league but with broadcasters as well. Buck’s move from FOX was big as ESPN tries to get MNF back to where it was with Michaels and Madden on ABC.

With Michaels and Herbstreit, Amazon took two big swings at big-time broadcasters and was able to get both. Only time will tell how each new pairing will work, but it’s an exciting time for NFL fans everywhere. An official announcement on the matter could come within the next several days.