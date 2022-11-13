NFL Analyst Mike Pereira Forgets He’s On Camera, Makes Fans Extremely Uncomfortable

Halloween ended a few weeks ago but NFL rules analyst and expert Mike Pereira might be haunting the dreams of several fans. An awkward moment unfolded during Week 10, leaving many uncomfortable.

Sunday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany to begin Sunday’s action. Apparently, Pereira was unaccustomed to the early start (8:30 a.m. CT) and forgot he was on live air. That’s when he made a very strange gesture … with his tongue.

Just … watch the video. It explains a lot. Well, actually, it might leave more questions than it answers, now that we think about it:

NFL fans were grossed out, uncomfortable and, quite frankly, confused with Pereira’s actions on Sunday morning.

“I was eating when I saw that,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “Almost killed my appetite right there.”

Another fan watching Sunday morning’s game added, “Ugh. Creepy old man.”

Those comments come in addition to several people summarizing Pereira’s weird on-air gesture with one word: gross.

Moving on From Mike Pereira …

You know what, NFL fans, we’ll be courteous to you. We don’t want to leave you with Mike Pereira’s weird gesture before talking about something a little more positive. How about the incredible turnout during the game in Munich on Sunday.

Tom Brady’s presence played a huge role in getting thousands of fans out to Allianz Arena for Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Seahawks. The large crowd created one of the coolest scenes of the NFL season.

A crowd of 70,000 belted out John Denver‘s hit song Take Me Home, Country Roads during the game. It was one of the best moments from the year — at least so far.

Who knew Denver’s song was so popular in Germany? I guess you learn something new every day.

On the field, Brady led the Buccaneers to a 21-16 win over the Seahawks. Tampa Bay is now 5-5 on the season, having posted wins in back-to-back games. The Bucs now own first place in the NFC South.