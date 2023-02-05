NFL Announces Punishment for Trent Williams After Body Slamming Eagles Player

The painful San Francisco loss to Philadelphia still is lingering with the 49ers. This weekend, the NFL fined two players, including Trent Williams, who lost their tempers in the 31-7 defeat.

The NFL will collect a $12,731 check from Williams, the offensive tackle. for his ejection late in the NFC title loss. Meanwhile, linebacker Dre Greenlaw got tagged with a $10,430 fine for unnecessary roughness. Presumably, his penalty also was all due to the sting of losing an invite to the Super Bowl.

We do have video of the Trent Williams penalty. Fox Sports personality Emmanuel Acho posted a clip of the play. And Acho, for what it’s worth, first encountered Williams when Acho was a Texas Longhorn and Williams played for Oklahoma. Acho captioned the video “as someone who has had to dodge being chocked out by Trent Williams during a game, I can confirm, Trent Williams DON’T PLAY.”

Yes, this Williams move against K’Von Wallace looked more WWE than NFL.

As someone who has had to dodge being choked out by Trent Williams during a game, I can confirm, Trent Williams DON’T PLAY! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/uf4B4UqRd2 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 29, 2023

Trent Williams usually protects his quarterback. That’s his job. But on this play, Williams didn’t appreciate something that happened between Wallace and 49er superstar Deebo Samuel. Just call Williams over protective.

And did we say that Williams can afford the fine. He was the highest paid offensive tackle in the NFL last fall with an annual check of $23.01 million. His current six-year contract is worth $138.06 million over 6 years.

David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers for The Athletic, made a keen observation about the fine, tweeting:

“Remember when Trent Williams made sure to negotiate an annual $10,000 … into his contract just so he could beat out David Bakhtiari as the NFL’s highest-paid tackle? That extra amount covers most of his fine. Chess, not checkers.” (Bakhtiari plays for Green Bay and is in charge of the on-field security detail of Aaron Rodgers).

Remember when Trent Williams made sure to negotiate an annual $10,000 annually into his contract just so he could beat out David Bakhtiari as the NFL's highest-paid tackle?



That extra amount covers most of his fine. Chess, not checkers https://t.co/fX0NMePtWM — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 5, 2023

Trent Williams did try to explain himself. He told reporters: “I really kinda just got frustrated in the time,” “We’re playing without a quarterback [which] is already frustrating and losing one of the biggest games of your life. I think I just let my temper boil over a little too much. Like I said, my intentions was to break it up, I didn’t go over there looking for a fight.”

Last Sunday’s NFC title game was a strange affair and definitely a depressing time for 49er fans. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who represented one of the best feel-good stories of the NFL, hurt his elbow on San Fran’s first offensive possession. Purdy started the season third team, but found himself first on the depth chart because of season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garopollo.

Josh Johnson, the definition of a journeyman QB, filled in for Purdy. Then he suffered a concussion. Purdy returned to the game, but he couldn’t pass. The youngster learned a day later that he tore a ligament in his elbow and may need surgery with a super long recovery time.

Meanwhile, officials flagged Greenlaw for unnecessary roughness after he tried to punch the ball out of Kenneth Gainwell’s tight grasp. Problem was, the play already was over.