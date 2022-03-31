NFL: Bruce Arians Steps Down as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach for Front Office Role

Following the news that Tom Brady is officially unretiring and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season, it’s being reported that Bruce Arians is to step down as the NFL team’s head coach.

According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arians will be taking a front-office role with the team effective immediately. In return, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as the team’s 12th head coach.

Arians issued a statement about his departure as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach in one form or another. Today, I have made the decision to move from the sidelines to another role with the Buccaneers front office assisting Jason Licht and his staff.”

Bruce Arians also said he loves the sport as well as the relationships. He just knows now is the right time to move on from coaching. He declares the key reason behind his decision to move from coaching is that he has already achieved so much. “Winning Super Bowl LV at our home stadium with my mom and family in attendance. [That] was really the last item I wanted to check off my career bucket list. For me, this is about more than just trying to add more wins to my coaching record.”

Bruce Arians then says he’s ready to focus on himself and his family. “I really began thinking about my personal transition plan earlier this offseason. I wanted to ensure when I walked away that Todd Bowles would have the best opportunity to succeed.”

Bruce Arians goes on to speak about Todd Bowles taking over. “Todd is a great football coach and I know he will do excellent things here with the Buccaneers.”

Todd Bowles Speaks Out About His New Role As Head Coach For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Speaking about his new role with the team, Bowles stated, “Tampa has become home for my family and we are excited to remain part of this community for years to come. As an organization, we have all the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am eager to get started with our players, coaching staff, and front office in preparation for the 2022 season.”

Todd Bowles previously played in the NFL from 1986 to 1993. He played for the Washington Redskins from 1986 to 1990, moved to the San Francisco 49ers for 1991. He then returned to Washington from 1992 to 1993. Bowles began coaching in 1997 for Morehouse College. He went on to coach in the NFL in 2000. The teams were the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Bowles has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2019.