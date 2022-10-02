NFL Catches Serious Heat for ‘Nap-Worthy’ Afternoon Slate in Week 4

Through the first three weeks of the NFL season, there had been very little complaining about the schedule structure. The league had done a pretty solid job of creating intriguing matchups in every time slot for the weekend. That changed in Week 4.

Just three games occupied the late-afternoon slate of the NFL’s Week 4 schedule. None of them really appealed to fans, either. Here’s a quick look at Sunday’s afternoon schedule (3 p.m. CT kickoffs):

Not exactly the most exciting slate. Fans let the league hear about it, with several threatening to break out the pillows and blankets for an afternoon nap:

This is the entire late afternoon slate. You did a bad job NFL. pic.twitter.com/AH8eCQkA11 — Tony Starks 🦉 (@portman7387) October 2, 2022

“This afternoon slate of games is a total snooze fest,” one social media user wrote.

This afternoon slate of games is a total snooze fest. — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) October 2, 2022

Another NFL fan humorously thanked the league for its consideration, allowing the individual to catch up on some much-needed rest between the early games and the Sunday Night Football contest.

I thank the NFL for caring enough about me to provide nap-worthy material in the afternoon slate — Diante Lee (@DianteLeeFB) October 2, 2022

The schedules for each week are set pretty far in advance, so it’s impossible for the NFL to know which teams will create interesting matchups. Still, the light schedule, along with the unappealing games, has several fans complaining.

At least NFL fans will be able to catch up on some shut-eye!

While the afternoon slate of NFL games in Week 4 might be defined as “nap-worthy,” fans have at least one game to look forward to as the weekend comes to a close. There’s plenty of interest in the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both the Chiefs and Bucs enter Sunday’s clash with a 2-1 record, with each suffering their first loss in Week 3. Kansas City lost a road contest to the Indianapolis Colts, while Tampa Bay fell at home to the Green Bay Packers.

Sunday’s game also features seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady against the young gunslinger, Patrick Mahomes. Buckle up, NFL fans. We’re closing Sunday out on a positive note.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CT and the game will air on NBC.