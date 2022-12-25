NFL on Christmas Day: How, When to Watch Today’s Games

Christmas Day falls on Sunday, so the NFL has a fun triple-header lined up for football fans for the first time ever. The three games that fall on Christmas Day should all be great matchups.

Here’s how and when you can check out today’s three games.

The first matchup is between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. It airs at 1:00 ET and airs on FOX. Aaron Rodgers and the 6-8 Packers travel to Miami to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the 8-6 Dolphins.

Then, after that game, fans can switch over to CBS around 4:30 ET. They’ll watch the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Rams. Younger fans can also check out the matchup on Nickelodeon if they want to watch Nick’s simulcast. In this game, we’ll see the 4-10 Rams take on another 4-10 squad from Denver. While this game doesn’t have much playoff implications on the line, it should be a fun matchup between two veteran quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford.

Lastly, NFL fans have a primetime matchup they can check out on NBC/Peacock at 8:20 ET. That’s when the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the 4-10 Arizona Cardinals. While the Bucs have a losing record, they still remain at the top of the NFC South leaderboard and desperately need a Christmas Day victory. Tom Brady has accomplished much during his storied career, but he’s never played a Christmas Day game.

Brady recently talked about the upcoming new experience for the veteran signal-caller. ““It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about,” Brady said. “So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.”

Now, if the triple-header on Christmas Day isn’t enough for avid football fans, there’s good news. There’s a Monday Night Football game the day after Christmas. This matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts, and will kick off at 8:15 ET on ESPN.