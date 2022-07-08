nfl-commissioner-roger-goodell-believes-streaming-services-will-land-rights-to-sunday-ticket

Believe it or not, even more NFL coverage might soon be widely available to a larger audience. How is that a possibility for the most popular sports league in America? Commissioner Roger Goodell says Sunday Ticket will likely be heading to streaming services.

During an interview with CNBC, Goodell said he believes NFL Sunday Ticket – a package that current runs for DirecTV customers – will soon be part of the streaming world. It certainly seems like a smart move, considering an even larger portion of the population would then have access to the package.

“I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service,” Goodell said, per Yahoo Sports.

Sunday Ticket is a package marketed towards fans of specific NFL teams who live out of market. By purchasing a subscription, viewers are able to watch live, out-of-market regular season games.

Moving to a streaming service allows more people to subscribe to the package instead of just the DirecTV audience.

Along with Sunday Ticket’s potential shift from DirecTV to a streaming service, Goodell also mentioned the NFL’s interest in creating a direct-to-consumer streaming service. He said that service is in the “early stages” of creation.

So, Which Service Could Land NFL Sunday Ticket?

With so many different streaming services out there, the NFL has no shortage of opportunities. According to Yahoo Sports, Amazon, Apple and Disney/ESPN are all contenders to land the Sunday Ticket package.

The NFL is already working with multiple networks as part of its new $100 billion television rights deal, which runs through the 2033 season. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league struck deals with Disney, FOX, Amazon, NBCUniversal and Paramount Global for some level of broadcasting rights for NFL games.

Essentially, the NFL is everywhere.

If Sunday Ticket jumps to streaming services, the NFL will continue to have an advantage on the other sports leagues in terms of exposure.

Despite the criticism he takes on a daily basis, Goodell has done a masterful job growing the NFL. Moving Sunday Ticket away from DirecTV to a streaming service would be another major win for the commissioner.