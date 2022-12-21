NFL Community Mourns the Loss of Steelers Legend Franco Harris

The NFL community woke up to news that Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, passed away at the age of 72 Wednesday morning.

His death comes days before the Steelers are slated to retire his No. 32 during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris will be the third Steeler to have his number retired, joining Ernie Stautner (70) and “Mean” Joe Greene (75). He is the first offensive player to earn the distinction. The ceremony is part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception, the play that made Harris famous.

#Steelers Hall of Fame Running Back Franco Harris has passed away at age 72, may he rest in peace.



Harris' football career is best remembered for the Immaculate Reception. It happened 50-years ago this week.pic.twitter.com/K5Zy7rPVT9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 21, 2022

“Woke up this morning to the devastating news that my friend Franco Harris passed away during the night,” wrote Tony Dungy on Twitter, Hall of Fame coach and former teammate of Harris. “One of the kindest, gentlest men I have ever known. He was a great person & great teammate. Hall of Fame player but so much more than that. A tremendous role model for me!”

Harris was a key member of the Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s. It was a decade in which Pittsburgh won four Super Bowls (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980). Named MVP of Super Bowl IX, Harris scored a touchdown in three of the four Super Bowls he played in, and amassed a record 354 rushing yards on the NFL’s biggest stage.

“The entire team at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is immensely saddened today,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said Wednesday. “We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet. Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways.”

Harris enjoyed a 13-year career, 12 of those coming in Pittsburgh. He finished his career with 12,120 yards on the ground and 91 touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry. He recorded eight 1,000-yard plus seasons and six straight from 1974-79. Harris took his place in Canton in 1990.

“We have lost an Icon in Franco Harris,” Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher wrote on Twitter. “He embodied Pgh in his Grace, Humility, & Sense of Pride. He was a Champion on the Field & Ambassador off it. Thank you Franco for setting the standard that we all strive to achieve as a Professional & as a Person. RIP & condolences to Dana.”

Current Steelers Players, Coaches Honor Franco Harris

Ahead of this weekend’s festivities, current Steelers players and coaches spoke on the impact Harris had on the franchise.

“He’s just a special man. Forget the player,” head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. “Obviously, I’d never knew the player. I know the man and just what an awesome representation of this organization, this community, a guy that embraces all the responsibility that comes with being him.

“I just admire his passion for Pittsburgh and young people. He served a long time on the board with my wife, Pittsburgh Promise… His passion for others in this place and the Steelers is unparalleled, and it’s to be admired.”