NFL Considering Major Change for Officials: REPORT

The NFL might soon turn officiating from a part-time gig to a full-time job. A report indicates that the league is giving the idea some serious consideration.

It might be hard to believe, but we’re living in the 2020s and officiating at the NFL level still isn’t a full-time profession. However, Pro Football Talk reports that the push to make that transition is “gaining traction.”

Per PFT, improving the quality of officiating in the league has been a topic at hand for years.

“Many within the league’s teams have argued that, if the league is going to worry about issues such as defenses faking injuries to slow down offenses and/or personnel on the sideline using cell phones or Apple watches to spread injury information during games, the league also should do something to address lingering issues with the quality of officiating,” writes PFT’s Mike Florio. “There’s currently a reason for some optimism.”

There’s no guarantee that a change occurs. But if the NFL seriously wants to address some of the officiating concerns it’s had in the past, this would be a big step in the right direction.

NFL Crushes NBA in Ratings on Christmas Day

Even with some questionable officiating, the NFL continues to dominate the television screens across America. It may have never been more evident than on Christmas Day.

The NFL’s three broadcast games crushed the NBA’s five in ratings this holiday season. The most-watched NFL game on Christmas (Packers-Dolphins) brought in more viewers than the five scheduled NBA game combined.

Ari Meirov provided a breakdown of the viewership numbers from Christmas Day. All three NFL games netted more than 17 million viewers. Only one NBA game (Bucks-Celtics) landed more than 5 million viewers.

NFL and NBA viewership numbers from the Christmas games:



NFL:

– Packers-Dolphins: 25.92M

– Broncos-Rams: 22.57M

– Bucs-Cardinals: 17.15M



NBA:

– 76ers-Knicks: 4.04M

– Lakers-Mavericks: 4.33M

– Bucks-Celtics: 6.03M

– Grizzlies-Warriors: 4.70M

– Suns-Nuggets: 2.49M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2022

The NFL has traditionally dominated Thanksgiving and the NBA has taken over Christmas. That wasn’t the case this year, though, with the NFL owning both holidays.