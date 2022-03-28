NFL: Detroit Lions To Be Featured on Hard Knocks 2022

This summer, HBO’s Hard Knocks will head to Detroit to follow Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. The HBO show is a popular staple amongst NFL fans. This year, though, has all the potential in the world based on what kind of quotes the charismatic Dan Campbell has already given the media over the last year. This summer, fans will get even more insight and quotes from the man with the preposterous Starbucks coffee order.

Fans of the Lions are pumped, to say the least. Andrew Isaac tweeted, “Lions on Hard Knocks?! Pump Dan Campbell’s Triple Grande Pike Espresso straight into my veins.LFG” Another fan wrote, “the detroit lions being the team chosen for hard knocks is great because a lot of people are about to find out dan campbell actually has other stuff to say other than “biting their kneecaps off”.

Where Are The Lions

The Lions are in a difficult spot in the NFC North. The team is the only team within the division without a franchise quarterback at the moment. Jared Goff, who the Lions acquired in the trade for Matthew Stafford, does not figure to be in the team’s long-term plans at quarterback. However, the Lions could still take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft this spring. A summer quarterback battle between Goff and somebody like Matt Corrall would be highly interesting and entertaining to viewers.

The Lions enter Year 2 under Dan Campbell. Folks fell in love with his positive, energetic style in Year 1. Campbell took over playcalling duties away from Anthony Lynn midway through last season. The tides began to turn when Campbell took over the duties. Lynn is now an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers. However, the team still went 3-13-1 in 2021. The Lions had a -142 point differential in 2021, which has to improve in 2022.

Why The Lions Are Interesting

The NFC North is changing. With new head coaches in Minnesota and Chicago, the opportunity is there for Detroit to build off their interesting 2021 season. The offensive line shows lots of promise, built around Sewell out of Oregon who they took in the first round last year. The team also signed superstar wideout D.J. Chark from the Jacksonville Jaguars to add more depth to their wide receiver room.

Still, with Aaron Rodgers atop the division with the Green Bay Packers, it is going to be a long road to the top in the NFC North. Still, the Lions are a fun story and so many folks around the country are rooting for the Lions to break through under Campbell and company. It should be a fun summer following the Detroit Lions on Hard Knocks on HBO.