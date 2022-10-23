NFL Executive Says Green Bay ‘Created a Monster’ with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers might be a pretty popular figure in the NFL, but not everyone believes the Green Bay Packers made the best move by keeping him around. One anonymous league executive says the organization should’ve traded the quarterback “when they had the chance.”

Rodgers, 39, is still regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL right now. The problem? Green Bay sits at 3-3 on the season and the passing attack has struggled. A good chunk of that falls on the Packers’ lack of receivers.

But one executive believes the franchise made a mistake by giving Rodgers too much power. In an interview with the Washington Post, an anonymous executive pulled no punches when discussing the situation.

“They created a monster,” the unnamed general manager said.. “He’s got a voice in personnel now, or at least he thinks he does. The knives are about to come out there. That could get really ugly.

“They should have traded him when they had the chance, and they’re stuck with him now, whether he really wants to be there or not. [And this is] after everything they’ve gone through since they took Jordan Love, and that was when they were winning 13 games a year and he was playing like an MVP. They are in serious s— now.”

Crazy how times change, right? If the Packers would’ve traded Rodgers, they would’ve been criticized endlessly by NFL fans. Now, one general manager thinks it might’ve been the best option.

Aaron Rodgers Frustrated by Negative Locker Room Talk

There’s been a lot of skepticism about Green Bay’s chances to rise up as one of the top teams in the NFC again this year. A 3-3 start seems to indicate that the Packers are a step behind where they were a season ago.

Still, with 11 games to play, a lot of players in the locker room say they’re not worried despite the 3-3 start. But Jaire Alexander did make an interesting comment.

“I ain’t worried, but if we lose next week, then I’ll be worried,” Alexander said, according to ESPN. “But it’s a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It’s a whole adjustment here in London.”

Alexander didn’t exactly say anything negative, but Rodgers didn’t like the words used.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Rodgers said. “I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it. Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.”

Green Bay plays Washington in Week 7 of the NFL season.