NFL Fan Dies After Fall at Acrisure Stadium During Steelers-Jets Game

A fan attending Sunday’s game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers has died after a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Associated Press reported the news.

Per the report, a male spectator fell at around 4:45 p.m. ET, shortly after the game ended. Medical personnel tended to the person’s injuries on site before he was transported to a local hospital.

The male victim died as a result of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. His identity has not been revealed at this time. The Steelers released a statement following the news.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the statement read. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

This is a developing story.