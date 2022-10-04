NFL Fan Who Died Following Escalator Fall at Steelers-Jets Game Identified

Following the escalator fall that left one NFL dead during the Steelers vs Jets game, the name of the person who died has been released.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that while authorities have yet to disclose what caused the NFL fan to fall from the escalator, the person who died at the game has been identified as 27-year-old Beaver County resident Dalton Keane.

Police spokeswoman, Amanda Mueller, issued a statement about the tragic incident. “As with all situations involving an unnatural death, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the events at Sunday’s game.”

It was also reported that authorities and EMS workers arrived on the scene shortly after Keane fell from the escalator. This was around 4:45 p.m. The NFL fan was then removed from the game and rushed to the hospital where he died at around 5:10 p.m. Authorities have also shared that the medical examiner’s office will be releasing a cause and manner of death. The reports will also include any toxicology results.

After the incident, the Pittsburgh Steelers also released a statement. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

The NFL Fan Who Died At the Steelers Game Described As A Happy Person & Devoted Father

Dalton Keane, who was identified as the fan who died during the Steelers vs Jets game, reportedly worked for McCarl’s. Ken Bure, the CEO of McCarl’s, released a statement about Keane’s death. “He joined McCarl’s in 2014 and was highly regarded by our employees,” Burk shared. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Zachary Smith, a local sports podcaster who also attended school with Keane revealed that Keane’s family has had some tragedy over the past year. Dalton’s brother, Devin, passed away unexpectedly in December 2021. “I’m heartbroken right now,” Smith tweeted. “Second son and brother this family has lost. I graduated high school with Dalton. Their house was the go-to bonfire house. RIP my brother.”

Smith also stated that Keane was one of those guys who just fit in with any crowd. “I didn’t know a single person who had any issues with Dalton,” he noted. He then added that Keane will be remembered as a son, a brother, an uncle, a father, and a friend. “That’s how I’ll remember Dalton. That’s how everyone who knew him will remember Dalton.”

Jimmy Harding with Steamfitters Local 449 also spoke highly of Keane. “It’s hard to find people with a good heart. That’s a loss … That one – you don’t replace kids with that kind of talent every day. The thing I remember most about Dalton: he was always in a good mood, he was always a happy kid and he enjoyed what redid and going to work.”