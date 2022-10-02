NFL Fans Are Annoyed by New Scorebug Noises During London’s Vikings-Saints Game

NFL fans are taking to Twitter to complain about the new scorebug noises during the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints matchup in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

During the game, whenever there’s a change to the scoreboard, electronic noises ring out to signify the change. However, this has been pretty unpopular with most fans watching the game.

“NFL Network is debuting a new scoreboard. Thoughts?” one person asked on Twitter.

“I like it,” one person responded before talking about the scorebug noises. “Really clean, just don’t like the weird robot noises every time something on the score bug changes haha.”

I like it. Really clean, just don’t like the weird robot noises every time something on the score bug changes haha. — Austin Pasquale (@GoldSulftin) October 2, 2022

Another account complained about the noises, saying they wished the network went without them.

“Could do without the NFL Network sound effects for the score bug…” they said.

Could do without the NFL Network sound effects for the score bug… — Just Another Football Show (@AnotherFBshow) October 2, 2022

Others talked about how overwhelmed they were by the noises even after a few minutes of watching.

“It looks great but good lord, the bleeps and bloops are driving me nuts. And it’s only been 3 minutes of play time.”

Another user agreed, writing: “It’s making me not want to watch any highlights.”

It's making me not want to watch any highlights. — Mini Hulk (Fire Matt Canada 1-2) (@MINIHULKIN) October 2, 2022

However, despite the scorebug noises not being very popular, American football is becoming increasingly popular overseas.

Despite Scorebug Issues, NFL London Games Have Been Incredibly Popular

The NFL first started playing games internationally in 2007. The NFL International Series has had two sub-series since 2017: the NFL London Games in London and the NFL Mexico Game in Mexico City.

At first, all the games in the international series were played in Wembley Stadium in London. However, NFL games have now been played in Twickenham Stadium in London, Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where today’s matchup takes place.

However, the NFL will host games in Germany in the future. This season, the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in Munich at Allianz Arena. Additionally, Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt will host its first NFL game in 2023.

The regular season NFL game not played on American soil was back on October 2, 2005—exactly 17 years ago today. In that game, the Arizona Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-14 in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

At the time, the game broke the NFL’s all-time single-game attendance record. 103,467 spectators attended the event billed as NFL Fútbol Americano.

The Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers will partake in a rematch of this 2005 international battle when they meet again in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on November 21, 2022. The game will surely have playoff implications and features high-powered playmakers like Kyler Murray and Deebo Samuel.

The last time a game was played in Mexico City was 2019, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17.