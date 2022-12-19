NFL Fans Are Convinced Jason Garrett Is a Robot After Third Bizarre Halftime Moment

Well, it’s happened again. For a third-straight week, fans are questioning Jason Garrett’s human existence due to his awkward appearance in a promo for Sunday Night Football‘s Toyota Halftime show.

Garrett’s appearances on the studio show have been widely discussed in recent weeks. Not because of his expert NFL analysis but for his robot-like smile. Fans still can’t get over how the former Dallas Cowboys head coach stares into souls while looking at the camera.

Barstool Sports captured that moment again this week, when Garrett did his slow turn away from Maria Taylor and faced into the camera.

Scheduled Jason Garrett robot moment

pic.twitter.com/O4RGQbqI4E — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 19, 2022

It has to be a bit at this point, right? Or, at the very least, NBC might be leaning into this weirdness? After all, it does get people talking. And you know what they say, “there’s no such thing as bad publicity.”

Whether it’s scripted or not, we don’t really know. What we do know, though, is that it’s still incredibly weird.

NFL Fans Sound Off on Jason Garrett … Again

Ever since NFL fans picked up on Jason Garrett’s strange stare a few weeks ago, the popular thing to do has been to troll the former Cowboys head coach. This week has been no different.

Several users on Twitter started making comments about Garrett’s odd behavior almost immediately. As if they were waiting on this moment or something.

“Does he operate via bluetooth or is there a wire on the ground we don’t see?” one Twitter user said. Another commented, “Dude looks, moves and talks like one of those robotic people in Disney World.”

Some aren’t buying that Garrett is being genuine. “I mean he has to know right? Like this is his thing,” one commenter said.

Can Garrett and the Sunday Night Football crew creep out NFL fans for a fourth straight week? We’ll have to tune in next Sunday to find out.