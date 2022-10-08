NFL Fans Are Demanding Free Prime Video After Amazon’s Disastrous TNF Broadcasts

NFL fans are demanding free Amazon Free Prime Video after a disastrous Thursday Night Football game. The matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos proved a true clunker. The TNF snooze fest ended with a 12-9 score in OT. It was perhaps the dullest overtime game you’ll ever witness.

The tweet below sums up how boring the game truly was. It compares the stats of both starting quarterbacks of Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan.

The quarterbacks combined for zero touchdowns, four interceptions, three fumbles, and ten sacks taken.

Russ and Matt Ryan combined:



0 touchdowns

4 interceptions

3 fumbles

10 sacks taken



Top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/DRP896JTBa — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 7, 2022

“Top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL,” the account cheekily wrote.

A Colts fan voiced their displeasure with Ryan’s play despite the win on TNF. “There are a plethora of backups I’d rather have than Matt Ryan,” they said.

Another person replied, blaming his struggles on the Colts’ offensive line. “There are many college o lines I would rather have than the Colts o line.”

One of the biggest storylines of the matchup was how inept the Broncos were while in the red zone.

Wilson went 1 of 6 for 5 yards with an interception and a sack inside the Colts’ 20-yard line. Fans also weren’t happy with a series of coaching decisions by Coach Nathan’s Hackett which ended up costing the team.

The Colts, without star running back Jonathan Taylor, played well enough to sneak out with a tough road victory to get to .500 (2-2-1).

Wide receiver Alec Pierce had a huge game. He recorded eight receptions for 81 yards. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore made two huge clutch plays. He made an end-zone interception of Wilson that kept the Colts alive in the contest. Then, he recorded a game-winning pass breakup in the end zone on fourth down in OT.

Fans Unhappy with TNF Broadcast

One fan warned that the boring Thursday Night Football game results may get worse with the Chicago Bears hosting the Washington Commanders.

Wait til next week. As a bears fan people are going to want the next 10 years free — Kevin Knorr (@ellkevo) October 8, 2022

“Wait til next week,” they wrote. “As a bears fan people are going to want the next 10 years free.”

“These games are horrendous,” another agreed.

“Stinker of a game for sure,” one fan wrote.

Another fan disagreed, saying that in the future there will be more entertaining matchups on TNF. “Eh, there are some good games coming up. Just be patient,” they wrote.

In 2021, it was announced that Amazon had acquired the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football beginning in the 2023 season.

This marked the first time that the NFL had sold one of its main television packages to a digital media company.

NFL Network and Fox then ceded the final season of the existing contract to Amazon. That’s why its coverage launched a year earlier in 2022.

As before, all of the games are also streamed for free on Twitch.