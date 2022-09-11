NFL Fans Are Highly Confused About Why Mike Tyson Is Sitting With Robert Kraft at the Patriots Game

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was spotted at the Patriots-Dolphins game in Miami, Florida on Sunday. The NFL season kicked off with Thursday night’s Buffalo Bills romp of the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. On Sunday, the rest of the league kicked off, including the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

Tyson decided to come out and spectate the festivities. However, that’s not all.

Fans are taking to Twitter to react to who Tyson is sitting with at the game: Robert Kraft. Many are wondering about the odd pairing and took to the bird to see if anyone else felt the same.

“Why is Mike Tyson sitting with Robert Kraft lol,” one user tweeted.

“Mike Tyson is straight boolin with Kraft,” another said.

Another expressed a similar remark, writing: “Mike Tyson and Robert Kraft – what a time.”

Robert Kraft and Mike Tyson certainly do seem to be an interesting pair. One can only wonder the conversations the two famous figures are having at the game, although Kraft can’t be too happy with his Patriots’ performance against their divisional foe. The team is currently down multiple scores in the fourth quarter.

Tyson has been in headlines in the past year, not unusual for the multifaceted star. However, most of the attention revolves around the new Hulu biographical series, Mike, about the superstar’s life and career.

However, Tyson himself doesn’t seem to be a fan of the new show. He recently took to Twitter to rip the new series.

In the series of tweets, Tyson bashes Hulu for “stealing the rights of celebrities,” and was upset for the network’s treatment of friend Dana White.

Mike Tyson Rips New Hulu Series About His Life and Career

In addition to the tweets, Tyson recently released a statement in response to a statement show producer Steven Rogers said about not talking to Tyson before producing the show.

Tyson’s statement called Rogers claim “a flat out lie. My life rights option expired years ago. Hulu nor any of their supercilious team ever tried to engage in any negotiations with this Black man. In their eyes I am still just a n*****r on the auction block ready to be sold for their profit without any regard for my worth or my family.”

The statement continued, “They say this story is an exploration of a Black man. It’s more like an exploitation of a Black man. Hulu thinks their tracks are covered by hiring Black sacrificial lambs to play the part as front men for their backdoor robbery is appalling. I will always remember this blatant disregard of my dignity.”

Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like pic.twitter.com/amk65CjtvJ — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

The series stars Trevante Rhodes, most recognized from his turn in the Best Picture-winning film Moonlight.

The show will run for a total of eight episodes. I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers created and executive produces the series.

Trevante Rhodes stars as Mike Tyson and executive produces in addition to acting. 20th Television will produce.