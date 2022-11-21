NFL Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Absurd Throw From Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on SNF

Just when you think we’ve seen the best from Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) quarterback raises the bar even more.

Mahomes, who is no stranger to the Hollywood throw, did it yet again on “Sunday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4). This is one of his best, as Mahomes found a way to fit the ball into a window which didn’t exist — or so we thought. Mahomes saw one, perfectly placing a pass to tight end Jody Fortson for a 40-yard gain.

Patrick Mahomes is a damn magician. pic.twitter.com/EjTZLEv8Fr — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 21, 2022

The pass and catch put Kansas City inside the five-yard line with a chance to score. On the very next play, they did just that. Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a four-yard score to give the Chiefs a 13-10 lead.

The throw to Fortson is what stood out to NFL fans, who are in awe of Mahomes and his magical ability. Even fans of opposing teams had to tip their cap to that one.

“Ain’t no Chiefs fan, but give credit where credit is due, he dropped that ball square in the basket,” one fan tweeted. “Dude is just built differently.”

Patrick Mahomes Working Without Top Weapons

Others praised the former MVP for continuing to ball out with a depleted receiving corps. The Chiefs are without top wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman due to injury. Justin Watson and Skyy Moore are getting more opportunities in their absence.

“Mahomes is really the goat driving down the field with people y’all never even heard lmao,” another fan wrote on Twitter. “… Injuries and bulls— penalties can’t even stop him.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs have work to do coming out of the half. Los Angeles is clinging to a 20-13 lead, looking to stay above .500 on the season. Until then, we’ll continue watching Mahomes’ throw on repeat.

“I don’t think any of us can truly appreciate how DIFFICULT this throw was by Patrick Mahomes,” one fan wrote.