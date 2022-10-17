Another NFL prime-time matchup and the Denver Broncos are somehow involved again, much to the disdain of fans everywhere. Between Thursdays, Mondays, and Sunday nights, Denver has infiltrated the headlining game four times in six weeks.

The 2022 version of Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense has been stale. The team hasn’t scored more than 20 points except once this season in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. This is the second Monday Night Football game that the Broncos have had this season – the first was the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

It would just be nice if fans didn’t have to watch the Denver Broncos again. Let’s keep them to Sundays at 1:00 PM.

Fans Are Not Ready for More Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos will play the Los Angeles Chargers and this game could be ugly. The Broncos are averaging 12 points per game in primetime and fans just don’t know if they are ready for tonight’s game. Remember, Outsiders, always make sure you and your friends are mentally and physically prepared for Broncos games.

Let’s ride.

I don’t think I’m in the right mental state for another prime time broncos game. — roofus (@rfs2nd) October 17, 2022

For those keeping up with the pregame show, Joe Buck apparently is getting spicy. He doesn’t care what the folks at ESPN think! He’s like the rest of us – no more Denver Broncos. Monday Night Football is sacred. If there aren’t any touchdowns tonight from Denver then they need to be banned.

JOE BUCK ALREADY SHADING HOW MUCH THE BRONCOS HAVE BEEN ON PRIMETIME! Sir, pace yourself. The game doesn’t start for an hour. #MNF #LACvsDEN — Kathleen Hughes (@khughes830) October 17, 2022

Now, we could all use a little bit of positivity at times like this. No reason to get upset when there is football on TV. When the game comes on the TV let’s just hope for some good old-fashioned fun! Right?

This fan has the right attitude, even if it is filled with sarcasm and vitriol.

Humbled & honored to see another Denver Broncos primetime game tonight. — Donny Football (@DonChed54) October 17, 2022

So, tonight is what it is. The game won’t change at this point. Let’s hope to see some vintage Russell Wilson and a good game overall. Monday Night Football fans would appreciate more than a few touchdowns in this game to make up for the lack of offense in the previous ones.

The Denver Broncos will try to get to a .500 record. The Chargers are going to try their best to prevent that.