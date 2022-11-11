NFL Fans Aren’t Excited for Another Possible Thursday Night Football Dud With Falcons-Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns. Indianapolis Colts-Denver Broncos. Washington Commanders-Chicago Bears.

Amazon Prime‘s “Thursday Night Football” has served up its fair share of duds in its first season broadcasting the NFL. In general, primetime games this season have been very hit-or-miss. Fans are concerned that tonight’s Week 10 matchup could be another miss.

This week’s “Thursday Night Football” features an NFC South divisional matchup between the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) and Carolina Panthers (2-7). Don’t be fooled by this quarterback battle between Marcus Mariota and P.J. Walker, however, as this game comes with some high stakes. With a win, the Falcons will move into first place in the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) currently occupy the top spot.

Now, does that translate to fan excitement from viewers around the world? Based on the social media response, the answer is a resounding no.

“First time in WEEKS I don’t have plans on a Thursday night, & amazon wants to present me w #ATLvsCAR,” one Twitter user wrote. “WHAT THE WACKA FLOCKA???”

One fan went as far to say that Thursday was ruined for them after seeing the schedule.

“Panthers Vs Falcons?!? Who in the NFL hell wants to watch this game?” a fan asked. “Thanks for ruining my Thursday. Lol.”

Al Michaels, who previously called “Sunday Night Football” games on NBC, is in his first year serving as play-by-play man for the streaming service. From calling most times the game of the week to this, some feel Michaels has been dealt the short end of the stick.

“I feel bad Al Michaels has to call a Falcons / Panthers game,” another fan wrote. “But he chose Thursday nights. The night when even the bottom feeders get a national game.”

Falcons-Panthers Put on Show in Most Recent Matchup

If you can remember the last time these two teams played each other — just two short weeks ago — then you recall the show they put on. A dull matchup on paper turned into an overtime thriller, in which the two teams combined to score 34 points in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got out with a 37-34 victory after a game-winning field goal from Younghoe Koo.