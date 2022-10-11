NFL Fans, Arrowhead Stadium Furious Over Wild Roughing the Passer Call on Derek Carr

Officials called another controversial roughing the passer penalty Monday night, this time in favor of Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr.

And fans inside Arrowhead Stadium and watching the Monday Night Football telecast exploded. Instead of the Kansas City Chiefs defense notching a fumble and a sack, officials wiped the play away. Instead, the ref flagged Chiefs defender Chris Jones for a personal foul.

Take a look at the play. And as the old-school commercial says “You make the call.”

The Chiefs got a sack and forced a fumble here.



It was called Roughing the Passer.



This rule HAS to change. It’s football. #MNF



pic.twitter.com/nLtSwZxNXR — “This Guy Greg” (@CallMeGreg4) October 11, 2022

Troy Aikman, who was in the booth calling the game, was irate over the roughing the passer play. Remember, he’s a Hall of Fame quarterback.

“My hope is that the NFL competition committee looks at this at the next meeting,” Aikman said on the air. “And we take the dresses off.”

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland also questioned the flag. “As a defensive lineman, I’m not sure how you get these quarterbacks to the ground.”

Even Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, registered her complaint. She tweeted “WOW just WOW” with a string of trash can emojis.

WOW just WOW🗑🗑🗑🗑🗑🗑 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) October 11, 2022

Listen to Chiefs Fans Respond to Roughing the Passer Penalty

The fans inside Arrowhead Stadium could be heard chanting BS in reaction to the roughing the passer penalty. (It actually was another word starting with B). Then the crowd started saying in unison “ref, you suck. Ref, you suck.”

The Chiefs fans were chanting “Bullshit” after the roughing the passer call on Derek Carr#ChiefsKingdom | #NFL



pic.twitter.com/qzqmME5pt3 — Boolin Sports (@BoolinSports) October 11, 2022

The thought is that officials are looking out more for quarterbacks in light of what happened to Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphin star still is in concussion protocol after taking a ferocious hit on Thursday Night Football, Sept. 29. He missed Miami’s game, Sunday. Then Teddy Bridgewater, his backup, needed to be removed as a precaution.

Meanwhile, officials wiped away a key sack of Tom Brady late in Tampa’s game against Atlanta. That call created a social media meltdown.

Kansas City did get the ball back late in the second quarter after the call and converted a 59-yard field goal. Long after the penalty, fans complained about it on social media.

One fan wrote: “After watching the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty I have no choice but to assume he roughed Derek Carr verbally. Had to be a very mean name he called him.”

After watching the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty I have no choice but to assume he roughed Derek Carr verbally. Had to be a very mean name he called him — Tanner Bickford (@tbPlaysWithMics) October 11, 2022

Another fan wrote: “Another bogus call just like yesterday with Tom Brady. Maybe the NFL needs to renamed themselves as the “TFL”, the “Touch football league” since QB’s that get hit with a clean sack can’t touched now with Derek Carr!”